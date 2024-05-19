RBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow! | ANI (Representative image)

RBSE Class 12th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to release the RBSE Class 12 results 2024 tomorrow, i.e., May 20, 2024. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the board's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in after the results are released.

Exam Details

The exam was conducted from February 29, 2024, to April 4, 2024. According to the official announcement, RBSE will announce the result at 12:15 pm. The board will declare the class 12 results for all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts) together. The students will receive the physical mark sheet for the class 12 results from their respective institutions.

The steps to download the RBSE Class 12 results for 2024 have been mentioned below for reference.

How To View Results?

Step 1: Open the Rajasthan Board's official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the result link.

Step 4: Enter all the required login details.

Step 5: Click 'Submit' to proceed.

Step 6: The result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Go through the result document and check the marks.

Step 8: An online copy of the result will be made available.

Step 9: Save and download for future use.

Reportedly, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Class 12 exams this year, including students from all three streams. Last year, the class 12 board results were declared by the RBSE on May 19, 2023.

The candidates are advised to keep a check on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.