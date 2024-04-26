Delhi University Starts Registration For PG Courses, Seats To Be Assigned As Per CUET PG Scores

Delhi University | File Photo

For the academic year 2024–2025, Delhi University (DU) has opened the online application process for its postgraduate programmes. The statement states that May 25, 2024, is the deadline for registering for DU's postgraduate programmes. It's crucial to remember that the institution will assign seats to all postgraduate studies depending on the results of the Central institution Entrance Test (CUET PG).

Those who completed the CUET PG 2024 exam can apply to Delhi University's PG programmes for the 2024–2025 academic year. Applicants can now apply for PG programmes by going to admission.uod.ac.in, the official DU website.

Vacant Seats

13,500 places will be filled through DU postgraduate admissions this year. Of those seats, 120 will be allocated to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes, 60 to Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law (BA LLB) programmes, and 60 to Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Legislative Law (BBA LLB) programmes. Postgraduate courses in Hindu studies, public health, Chinese studies, Korean studies, and fine arts will also be available.

Screening Process

Candidates will be evaluated on their abilities and understanding of the chosen curriculum through both a group discussion and an in-person interview.

Application Fees

A notification from Delhi University states that the application cost for General, OBC, and EWS students is Rs 250, and for SC, ST, and PWD applicants, it is Rs 100. But there's a fee of Rs 100 extra for those who fill out forms under the sports supernumerary quota.

How to apply?

-Visit admission.uod.ac.in, the DU official website.

-Look for and select the "PG admission" tab on the home page.

-Next, complete the application and send in the required admissions money.

-To finish the application procedure, upload all required documents and click submit.



To verify their allocation before the deadline, candidates must finish the payment process as soon as the seat allocation list is made public. In addition, the university arranges for spot admissions for any available seats.