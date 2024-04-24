VIDEO: DU's Faculty Of Law Organizes 'Condolence Meet For Election Commission', Alleges Death Of Democracy In India

VIDEO: DU's Faculty Of Law Organizes 'Condolence Meet For Election Commission', Alleges Democracy Dead In India | X

The ongoing election season in the country has clutched everyone in its claws. There are various noises from around the country with protests, marches and rallies taking a centre stage. The students of Delhi University are also not oblivious to this as they organized a meeting on the 'death of Election Commission of India (ECI)'.

The 'condolence meeting' was organized in the Faculty of Law, Delhi University with posters stuck to the wall. One of the posters read, "after the past 10 years of deteriorating health of independent ECI and recent hospitalisation in ICU, we regret to inform that ECI has passed away on 21 April 2024."

One of the poster also had a picture of Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar along with newly appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu with a garland of flowers hung on it.

Manik Gupta, a student from the faculty of Law addressing the mournful students. pic.twitter.com/k0yFSczMNp — Vipul | विपुल (@vipulizm) April 23, 2024

The poster and the video reflected the thoughts of the students and their dissatisfaction with the ECI in the current political environment.

The posters which were posted on the platform, 'X' quickly went viral. A video of the same also went viral, wherein a group of students were seen gathered and hearing to a speech by a fellow student from the Faculty of Law. The student in the video is seen questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly 'insulting' the Muslims on April 21. The students are also seen cheering for the speech.

The said student is also seen questioning the ECI on their refusal to comment on the issue.

Netizens reacts

Netizens quickly reacted to the post on X. One user commented, "Well said There’s hope still if young people speak the truth and vote accordingly." Another user said, "Excellent!! Their obituary should be given in Newspapers also."

However, there were users who also opposed this and commented, "Anarchy and wokeism has taken over DU. The education, knowledge & culture are already buried to death in DU. Everyday should mourn for that." One more user strongly opposed the action and commented, "Oh! So if elections don't go the Jihadist way then it is the fault of the ECI. I tell you, you morons need to replace your faulty brains with the new, functional ones that think the logical and humane way."