"We Want To Return To India": Indian Students Terrified In Kyrgyzstan Seek Urgent Evacuation Amid Violence

In the midst of the violence in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Indian students have shared disturbing information about the state of affairs in their nation. This occurs just a few days after the Indian embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, requested that its students stay inside. Most of the students are locked up in their rooms as a result of the violence directed towards foreign students, and many of them are itching to go home.

What is the situation at the hostel?

In Kyrgyzstan, there are roughly ten thousand Indian students studying medicine. According to a Times of India report on Friday, an MBBS second-year student from Beed, Maharashtra, claimed that a hostel was attacked during the night. The student reported that the hostel was located 2.5 kilometers away from his home. "Video clips are circulated, triggering panic," he said in a statement to TOI.

A third-year MBBS student from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who attends the same college, claimed that the students have been without lights for more than twenty-four hours and that food is being brought into the hostel despite their orders to stay inside. "It's been over 24 hours that we have kept off the lights in our hostels." Many of us were unable to even get breakfast at the canteen. The food in the dorm is being delivered by the college administration. According to the Indore student, "We have been told to stay inside," the TOI reported. The Indore student expressed her desire to go back home to India and stated that the students would starve if nothing is done to improve their circumstances.

As quoted by TOI, the Indore student said, "If the situation does not improve soon, they will starve. Students are scared of travelling to college from the hostels after one of them was attacked by a taxi driver. We want to return to India."

There appears to be no end in sight to the violence, which was allegedly sparked by a fight between some Egyptian and local students. As reported by TOI, locals on Saturday were spreading new messages to local people to attack international students. The majority of the attacks have targeted Indian and Pakistani students. A Delhi student stated, "The attackers are just going by the colour of the skin."

At Osh, 350 kilometers from Bishkek, Insiya Hussain, a second-year MBBS student, described terrifying experiences. Hussain told TOI, "Our semester exam that was scheduled for Saturday was postponed."

One student, who was from Nalgonda in Telangana, said that she and other students had moved from their private accommodations in Bishkek, which is 30 km away, to the university hostel. "Though there is security in the university, we are in fear because of hate-mongering in Bishkek," she said in a phone conversation with TOI. The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan advised students to stay indoors and call the 24x7 helpline at 0555710041.