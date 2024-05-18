VIDEO: Indian Students Trapped Amid Kyrgyzstan Violence Contact Embassy For Help; Receive Bizarre Reply

VIDEO: Indian Students Trapped Amid Kyrgyzstan Violence Attempt To Contact Embassy For Help; Receive Bizarre Reply | @Natsecjeff/X

As a mob violence escalated targeting international students in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, a video on X has gone viral where a group of Indians is seen to be contacting supposedly an Indian embassy employee, seeking help.

In the video, students are seen hiding in a cafe in Bishkek. An Indian national tells a staffer from the embassy that the group of students he is with is feeling extremely afraid and anxious. On the call, he says: "We are trapped in a cafe in the Bishkek main city. What should we do, sir? How is the Indian government going to help us?".

In response, the staffer tells him that he can not call a government employee in the night and expect for help. "I cannot do anything in the middle in the night", he says. The Indian national then is heard asking the staffer, "What are the safety measures taken by you for Indian citizens?". His question is followed by the staffer cutting the call.

Video from Kyrgyzstan, Indian nationals managed to get in touch with the Indian embassy. This Indian guy says he and several Indian students are hiding in a cafe. https://t.co/SD7OwCElw6 pic.twitter.com/4VKXWG552N — FJ (@Natsecjeff) May 18, 2024

Following reports of the violence, both India and Pakistan have issued advisories urging their respective students to "stay indoors" for safety.

While the Indian Embassy assured that the situation is presently calm, the Pakistani mission reported attacks on several hostels of medical universities in Bishkek, where students from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan reside.

In a tweet, the Indian mission in Bishkek stated, "We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue.Our 24x7 contact number is 0555710041."

We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041. — India in Kyrgyz Republic (@IndiaInKyrgyz) May 18, 2024

The attacks targeted hostels inhabited by international students, including those from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Several videos are doing the rounds on social media showing the harrowing attack on students.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the situation was reportedly calm now, and that they were monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. He also urged students to get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue.