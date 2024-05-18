Mob Violence in Kyrgyzstan: India & Pakistan Issue Safety Advisories Urging Students To 'Stay Indoors'

X

Amidst escalating mob violence targeting international students in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, both India and Pakistan have issued advisories urging their respective students to "stay indoors" for safety.

While the Indian Embassy assured that the situation is presently calm, the Pakistani mission reported attacks on several hostels of medical universities in Bishkek, where students from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan reside.

Embassy of India in Kyrgyz Republic tweets, "We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue..." pic.twitter.com/iVOZrblrKo — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024

Pakistan's Embassy in Bishkek, in a social media advisory, said that the violence escalated following viral videos of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on May 13.

The attacks targeted hostels inhabited by international students, including those from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Hasan Zaigham, confirmed efforts to coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure student safety.

IN VIEW OF MOB VIOLENCE AROUND STUDENT HOSTELS IN BISHKEK,

THE EMBASSY STONGLY ADVISE ALL PAKISTANI STUDENTS IN BISHKEK TO STAY INDOORS UNTIL THE SITUATION RETURN TO NORMAL.



WE ARE LIAISING WITH THE LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE SAFETY OF OUR STUDENT FRATERNITY. — Hasan Zaigham (@hazaigham) May 17, 2024

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep concerns over the situation and directed the country's envoy to provide necessary assistance to affected students.

Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 18, 2024

Several videos are doing the rounds on social media showing the harrowing attack on students.

