 Mob Violence in Kyrgyzstan: India & Pakistan Issue Safety Advisories Urging Students To 'Stay Indoors'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMob Violence in Kyrgyzstan: India & Pakistan Issue Safety Advisories Urging Students To 'Stay Indoors'

Mob Violence in Kyrgyzstan: India & Pakistan Issue Safety Advisories Urging Students To 'Stay Indoors'

Amidst escalating mob violence targeting international students in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, both India and Pakistan have issued advisories urging their respective students to "stay indoors" for safety.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
X

Amidst escalating mob violence targeting international students in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, both India and Pakistan have issued advisories urging their respective students to "stay indoors" for safety.

While the Indian Embassy assured that the situation is presently calm, the Pakistani mission reported attacks on several hostels of medical universities in Bishkek, where students from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan reside.

In a tweet, the Indian mission in Bishkek stated, "We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue."

Pakistan's Embassy in Bishkek, in a social media advisory, said that the violence escalated following viral videos of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on May 13.

Read Also
VIDEO: Four Pakistani Students Killed In Violent Attack In Kyrgyzstan, Shocking Visuals Surface
article-image

The attacks targeted hostels inhabited by international students, including those from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Hasan Zaigham, confirmed efforts to coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure student safety.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep concerns over the situation and directed the country's envoy to provide necessary assistance to affected students.

Several videos are doing the rounds on social media showing the harrowing attack on students.

Watch and read more here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mob Violence in Kyrgyzstan: India & Pakistan Issue Safety Advisories Urging Students To 'Stay...

Mob Violence in Kyrgyzstan: India & Pakistan Issue Safety Advisories Urging Students To 'Stay...

VIDEO: Four Pakistani Students Killed In Violent Attack In Kyrgyzstan, Shocking Visuals Surface

VIDEO: Four Pakistani Students Killed In Violent Attack In Kyrgyzstan, Shocking Visuals Surface

SFI Demonstrates In Agartala Over Poor Results Of State-Run Vidyajyoti Schools In CBSE Exams

SFI Demonstrates In Agartala Over Poor Results Of State-Run Vidyajyoti Schools In CBSE Exams

Wrong CUET-UG Question Paper Distributed At Kanpur Centre, Exam Rescheduled To May 29: NTA

Wrong CUET-UG Question Paper Distributed At Kanpur Centre, Exam Rescheduled To May 29: NTA

University Of Toronto Appoints Wesley J. Hall As New Chancellor

University Of Toronto Appoints Wesley J. Hall As New Chancellor