VIDEO: Four Pakistani Students Killed In Violent Attack In Kyrgyzstan, Video Goes Viral

X

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital, has been witnessing severe violence over the last few days, with four Pakistani students killed and many injured. The incident started with a dispute that broke out in a hostel on May 13, involving Pakistani students, ultimately escalating into a harrowing display of aggression.

What began as a dispute quickly escalated into a violent fight as other students within the hostel turned their aggression towards the Pakistani students as well, leading to the deaths of four deaths and many injured.

#BREAKING: 4 Pakistani students killed in Bishkek of #Kyrgyzstan and others seriously injured after massive clashes over last few days. Pakistani students say no help from Pakistani Embassy or authorities. May 13 hooliganism inside a hostel involving Pakistanis led to violence. pic.twitter.com/YdvTHpwqxM — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 18, 2024

Amidst the chaos, Pakistani students have alleged that they did not receive any help from the Pakistani Embassy or local authorities in Kyrgyzstan. Allegations have surfaced regarding the inadequate medical treatment provided to injured students in hospitals.

The Pakistani Embassy has responded to the crisis and expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said that they are in touch with the Kyrgyzstan government to ensure the safety of the students.

However, the severity of the situation has sparked broader questions about the safety and security of Pakistani students studying abroad, raising urgent calls for action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

While the complete details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed, the allegations made by Pakistani students highlights the pressing need for enhanced measures to protect the welfare of international students.