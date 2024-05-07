Meghalaya Board Announces Date And Time For Class 12 Results |

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the date and time when it will be announcing Class 12 result dates for the science, commerce, and vocational studies stream.

The Meghalaya MBOSE board exam was held between March 1 and March 28.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website — mbose.in.

When will the result be declared?

As per the official announcement, MBOSE will announce the Class 12 HSSLC result for science, commerce, and vocational stream on May 8 during office hours. No fixed time of announcement has been declared by the board yet. As soon as the result is declared, students will be able to access it from the official website.

How to check result?

Students need to enter their application number, date of birth, email id, and mobile number at the official website to check their MBOSE results.

To collect the original marksheet, students are requested to visit MBOSE official website, and are advised to carefully check their personal details, marks secured by them in different subjects and their cumulative score.

The Meghalaya board has generally declared the result of science and commerce streams together, and the arts stream result later.

Last year, the results for science and commerce stream was declared on May 9, while the art stream result was declared on May 26.

Last year a total of 3,635 students had appeared for science stream exam. Out of them, 2,866 students passed the exam with a passing percentage of 78.84 per cent

A total of 2,383 students appeared for commerce stream exam. Out of them, 1,890 students passed the exam with a passing percentage of 79.31 per cent

16 students had appeared for the vocational stream exam last year. out of them, 15 students passed the exam with a passing percentage of 93.75 per cent.