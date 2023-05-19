 Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC arts, SSLC results soon; here's how to check
Meghalaya board will be declaring the MBOSE Class 10, 12 arts results 2023 soon.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
The board released the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results for science, vocational and commerce streams on May 9, 2023. | Screengrab

NEW DELHI: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will soon announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) arts result 2023 and the MBOSE secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) 2023 results. Candidates can check their results on the official website- megresults.nic.in.

The board released the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results for science, vocational and commerce streams on May 9, 2023. The science stream students passed the exams with an overall pass percentage of 78.84% while the commerce overall pass percentage was 79.31% and vocation stream was 93.75%.

How to check results?

Follow the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

  • Click on the link provided on the homepage.

  • Click on the link that reads ‘Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2023’.

  • Select the respective stream and click submit.

  • Enter your credentials like enrollment number, name etc. and press on submit.

  • MBOSE HSSLC 2023 result can then be downloaded.

How to check through SMS?

Candidates will also be able to check their MBOSE Class 12, 10 results via SMS.

  • MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

  • MBOSE10<space>roll number to 56263

