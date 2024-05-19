KEAM 2024: Admit Cards For Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, And Medical Exam To Be Out Soon! | Representative Image

KEAM 2024 Admit Cards: The admit cards for the Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical (KEAM) 2024 are expected to be released tomorrow, May 20, 2024, by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

The eligible candidates will be able to check and download their admit cards from the official website, i.e., cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2024 entrance exam is all set to be conducted from June 1, 2024, to June 9, 2024.

The steps for downloading the admit card are mentioned below for reference.

How To Download KEAM 2024 Admit Cards?

Step 1: Open the CEE's official website.

Step 2: Go to the home page.

Step 3: Click on the provided link for the KEAM 2024 admit card.

Step 4: Enter the login details.

Step 5: The admit card will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the admit card for future reference.

Additional Details About The KEAM 2024

The candidates are advised to keep a physical copy of the admit card for future use. The said exam is set to be conducted in 2 different session. The first session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

It is mandatory for all the candidates appearing for the exam to carry a valid admit card with them along with a photo identification proof. Entry will not be permitted to the examination hall without the admit card. The results for the above-mentioned exam are expected to be released by June 20, 2024.