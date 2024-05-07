CMAT 2024: Admit Card OUT, Direct Link To Download Inside | Representative pic

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 admit cards were distributed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, May 6.



This year, the CMAT 2024 exam will be administered in two shifts on May 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. in CBT mode (computer based examination) and first from 9 am to 12 noon.

Students who registered for the exam can now download their admit card from exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, the NTA's official website.

How to download admit card?

Applicants who have registered can download their admit cards by logging in with their application number and birthdate.

Read Also CMAT 2024 Registration Begins, Exam In May

-Visit CMAT's official website at exams.nta.ac.in.CMAT

-Check out the most recent news section on the homepage.

-To download the CMAT 2024 Admit Card, click the link that says "Click Here."

-Your screen will display a login window.

-After entering the necessary information, select "Submit."

-You'll see the CMAT 2024 admit card on your screen.

-Your admission card is available for download for later usage.

Official Notice



The exam admit cards were made available today, May 6, 2024. The announcement states, "The candidates must download their CMAT –2024 Admit Card from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT and follow the instructions given therein as well as in the Information Bulletin, using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

Click on the link below to download CMAT admit card 2024:

CMAT admit card 2024

What is CMAT exam?

The country's management program(s) require passing the CMAT to be admitted. By using this test, participating institutions associated with AICTE can more easily choose qualified graduate applicants for admission to their management courses.