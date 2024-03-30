CMAT 2024 Registration Begins, Exam In May

Representational Pic

Mumbai:The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration procedure for CMAT 2024 on March 29, 2024. Individuals interested in applying for the Common Management Admission Test-2024 can find the direct link on the official NTA exams website at exams.nta.ac.in, as well as on cmat.ntaonline.in.

According to the official notification, the deadline for applications is April 18, 2024. The correction window will be available from April 19 to April 21, 2024.

The examination for CMAT 2024 is scheduled to take place in May 2024, although the specific dates have not yet been announced. The question paper will consist of sections on Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. The medium of the question paper will be English only. Each question will be worth 4 marks, with 4 marks awarded for a correct answer and 1 mark deducted for an incorrect answer.

To be eligible for the exam, candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline. Candidates who are in the final year of their Bachelor's Degree and expect to receive their results before the start of the 2024-25 academic year can also apply for CMAT-2024. There is no age limit for applying for the exam.

Direct link to apply for CMAT 2024

How to apply:

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on CMAT 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and now login to the page.

Fill the application fee and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for general male candidates is ₹2000/- and female candidates is ₹1000/-. The fee for Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) is ₹1000/- for male, female and third gender. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.