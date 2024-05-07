Vadodara's Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Invites Applications Across Technology, Transport And Management Disciplines

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) | gsv.ac.in

A Central University established by an Act of Parliament (Central Universities Amendment Act, 2022), Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Vadodara is sponsored by the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India. It is a first-of-its-kind university, which focuses on transport and logistics related education, multidisciplinary research as well as executive training.

The University also offers state of the art railway facilities and lab infrastructure, and internships at Railway establishments and other organisations.

The University is inviting applications for admission to the following academic programmes across technology and management disciplines for the AY 2024-25.

Under the discipline of Technology, GSV is inviting applications for the following undergraduate programs:

B. Tech in Civil Engineering, with a specialisation in Rail Engineering

B. Tech in Electronics and Communication, with a specialisation in Rail Engineering

B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering, with a specialisation in Rail Engineering

B. Tech in Electrical Engineering, with a specialisation in Rail Engineering

B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, with a specialisation in Transportation and Logistics

B. Tech in Aviation Engineering

The duration of each of these programs is of 4 years, with B. Tech in Aviation Engineering having in intake of 30 students, while the rest of the programs have an intake of 60 students. For more details for admissions for the above programs, students can visit the following websites:

https://josaa.nic.in

https://csab.nic.in

Under the discipline of Management, at the post-graduate level, GSV is inviting applications for the following programs:

MBA (Logistics and Supply Chain Management)

MBA (Ports and Shipping Logistics). This is a Joint Degree Programme with Indian Maritime University

The duration of each of these programs is of 2 years. The entrance test through which students can apply is CUET-PG/CAT//MAT/XAT

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) is also inviting applications for Executive Programs exclusively for Working Professionals. The details of the programs are given below:

Under the discipline of Technology, at the post-graduate level, GSV is inviting applications for

M. Tech (Intelligent Transport Systems)

M. Tech (Railway Engineering)

The duration of both these programs is of 3 years. The student intake is 20. The entrance test for the programs is the GSV Entrance Test.

Under the discipline of Management, at the post-graduate level, GSV is inviting applications for

MBA (Logistics and Supply Chain Management)

MBA (Multi-modal Transportation)

MBA (Metro Rail Management)

The duration of all these programs is of 2 years. The student intake is 30. The entrance test for the programs is the GSV Entrance Test.

Under the combined disciplines of Technology and Management, at the doctoral level, GSV is offering the following programs:

Ph. D (Engineering)

Ph. D (Management)

The entrance test for the programs is the GSV Entrance Test.