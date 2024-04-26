CISCE Appoints Former CBSE Secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel As New CEO

Handout

Mumbai: Joseph Emmanuel, the former academic director of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has been appointed as the new chief executive and secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). He is going to take charge of the office from May 1, 2024, replacing Gerry Arathoon. The council's chairman, G Immanuel, informed the heads of affiliated schools about the appointment in a letter.

Emmanuel has an impressive academic background, with an MCom and PhD degrees in commerce and finance from Mahatma Gandhi University. He served as the executive officer at the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) from September 1995 to November 2005. He was appointed as the deputy secretary in CBSE in 2007, followed by the Officer on Special Duty (ODS) for medical entrance exams. He was then promoted to joint secretary in May 2012 and finally to the position of secretary in 2014.

Gerry Arathoon, who served as the previous CISCE chief, introduced and implemented several innovative initiatives in the organization, making it one of the most forward-looking and child-friendly Education Boards in India. He ensured transparency in evaluation and accountability in the teaching-learning process, along with many innovations in different processes of the examination system to make it stress-free and student-friendly.

During his tenure, he also oversaw the construction of three CISCE offices in Saket, New Delhi, Noida, UP, and Hyderabad, Telangana. Additionally, he managed the construction of the residential building for officers in New Delhi, along with the renovation of the registered offices of the CISCE in New Delhi and Kolkata.