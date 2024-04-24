CBSE Collaborates With Pearl Academy To Host Capacity Building Program In Textile Design | Special Arrangement

Pearl Academy, in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), hosted a one-day capacity-building training program for educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, in the field of Textile Design. Organised at Pearl Academy’s Rajouri Garden campus in Delhi, the program provided a comprehensive platform for 65 teachers from Delhi and Chandigarh to refine their skills.

Participants were introduced to textile innovation adopted by some of the leading industry players such as Dupont and Lenzing Scholler in line with key sustainable practices.

The sessions covered key areas, including the Basics of Fabric and Fibre Testing, Block and Screen Printing, Weaving Structure, and Innovation in Smart Textiles.

Currently, only 42 government and government-aided schools in Delhi offer Textile Science, but this will soon transition to a more holistic program called Apparel Science. This transition aligns with sustainable practices by integrating textile science principles such as understanding fibres, dyeing techniques, and weaving methods into the existing curriculum.