CBSE Offers 28 Online Courses For Classes 11, 12 On SWAYAM Portal

The principals of all associated schools have received correspondence from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informing them of the availability of NCERT online courses for Classes 11 and 12 on the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) portal. The time frame for these courses is April 22, 2024–September 30, 2024. The classes are now accepting enrollment, which ends on September 1.



Through SWAYAM, NCERT provides online courses in a variety of disciplines for Classes 11 and 12 at various cycles.

28 online courses comprising 11 topics (Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English, and Sociology) are available for Class 11 and Class 12 students in the 13th cycle from NCERT.



To optimise the advantages of these online courses, CBSE exhorts all schools to share this information with educators, learners, and other stakeholders.

The goal of the online courses is to enhance and support students' virtual learning environments. Parents and instructors are also welcome to enrol in these courses in order to learn about topic content and excellent teaching strategies.