CBSE To Release Class 10, 12 Results In The First Week Of May; Major Update For Students | Representative Image

The results for Classes 10 and 12 are anticipated to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the first week of May 2024. By inputting their login credentials, students who took the exam can view their results on the official CBSE website, cbse.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The official timing and date for the CBSE 10th and 12th results in 2024 have not yet been announced by the authorities.



Students can obtain the scorecards via SMS service, IVRS, Digilocker, Google, and the SMS organiser app in addition to the official websites.

To pass the CBSE Result 2024, a student must receive an overall 33% in all subjects (computed from the internal evaluation and the board exams combined).

How to check?



-Visit results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.gov.in, the official websites. The CBSE Result 2024 login page will then display.

-Enter your login information, including your school, admission card, and CBSE roll number.

-The CBSE Class 10, 12, Result 2024 will show up on the screen when you submit.

-Examine and save the outcome.

-Make a copy of it for your records in the future.

The board exams for classes 10 and 12 were administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education between February 15 and April 2, 2024. Exams for classes 10 and 12 were administered from February 15 to March 13, and from February 15 to April 2, 2024, respectively. About 38 lakh students took the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams.