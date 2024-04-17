 CBSE Board Result 2024 Date: Check Expected Release Date and Time for Class 10th, 12th Results; Latest Updates, Previous Trends
Students who took the exams can check out their scores on the official website, via SMS service, Digilocker, and UMANG application.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results in the 1st week of May 2024. Students can check out the CBSE Board Results 2024 on the official website: cbse.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in by entering their login credentials.

The board will announce the official date and time for the announcement of CBSE Board Results 2024. Students who took the exams can check out their scores on the official website, via SMS service, Digilocker, and UMANG application. 

CBSE Board Result 2024 Class 10, 12: Multiple Ways to Download Mark Sheet

Students can view and download the scorecard through multiple ways. Here is a list of different ways to check scores.

Official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in

Via SMS

Digilocker

UMANG App

Pariksha Sangam Portal

Through an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) or Call

article-image

In the year 2023, the CBSE Board results were declared on May 12

In the year 2022, the CBSE Board results were declared on July 2022

In the year 2021, the CBSE Board results were declared on August 03

In the year 2020, the CBSE Board results were declared on July 15

In the year 2019, the CBSE Board results were declared on May 6

Steps To Check CBSE Board Results 2024 Online"

Step 1: Visit the official websites: cbse.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CBSE 10th result 2024/CBSE 12th result 2024 link.

Step 3: Submit your login details.

Step 4: CBSE Results 2024 marksheet will appear on your screen.

Step 5: View and download the scorecard.

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for reference.

Students must check out the following details mentioned on their scorecard carefully. In case of any confusion, they must contact the school administration for rectification.

Name of Student

Roll Number

Mother’s Name

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

Subject Name

Subject Code

Theory Marks

Practical Marks

Total Marks

Final Result- Pass/ Not Pass

