CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results Soon; Check Passing Criteria | PTI File Photo

Results for the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 will be available in 2024. In 2024, more than 38 lakh students took the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations. The tentative date of the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024 announcement is May 2024.



Participating in the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024 were 21,499 schools.

How to check results?

Students that took part in the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2024 can check their results via the UMANG App, DigiLocker, SMS, and the official CBSE website.

Students can use their DOB and roll number to log in. It is recommended that students pick up physical copies of their grade reports from their individual schools.

Students can ask for revaluation or rechecking of their answer papers on the official website of the CBSE if they are unhappy with their grades.

Important details in marksheet:



-Student's Name and Roll No.

-Name of Mother Name of Father

-Subject Name, Subject Code, and Date of Birth

-Marks for Theory and Practical

-Total Points

-Final Finding: Result: Pass/Fail

Eligibility Criteria



-Students must receive at least 33% of the possible points, or a grade higher than "E," in each subject in the external tests for the main (or compartmental exams).

-Students enrolled in work-related practical courses are required to get 33% theoretical and 33% practical grades.

-Students also need to have earned a minimum of 33% overall.

-A student will be awarded a pass certificate by the Board if, excluding exclusions, they achieve a grade higher than a "E" in every topic on the internal evaluation.



The dates of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams were respectively 15.02.2024 and 13.03.2024 and 02.02.2024, respectively.