Mumbai: Nearly 20 pax stuck in lift at Bandra railway station; rescued 30-minutes later

Bandra Railway station | File Photo

Nearly 20 passengers were stuck in a lift at Bandra Railway station for half an hour, said Government Railway Protection in a tweet. They further said that PC Shaheen Pathan from the Bandra police station reached in time to rescue the passengers.

In a now-deleted tweet GRP wrote, "20 passengers were stuck in a lift at Bandra railway station for about half an hour. PC Shaheen Pathan from Bandra Railway Police Station reached just in time to help the passengers come out of the lift, with the help of an electrician and Station Manager."

Speaking to FPJ, spokesperson of Western Railway said that the incident had occurred on December 16 around 10 pm. "Passengers crowded the lift without taking care of overload aspect. Hence lift got stuck," the official said.

The passengers were stuck in the lift on Platform no 1 and the passengers were rescued by 10.25 pm. There were about 25 passengers in the lift when the incident happened.

"Proper setting was done and now lift is functioning well since then," the official said.