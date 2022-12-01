e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: 3 minor girls trapped in lift of 'Assotech The Nest' society in Ghaziabad for 25 mins, cry for help; case filed

On security camera footage from November 29, the young girls, who were about eight or nine years old, are seen panicking in the elevator and attempting to call for help.

Thursday, December 01, 2022
After being stuck in an elevator at an apartment complex in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, for almost 25 minutes, three young girls were seen on CCTV footage sobbing and in a terrible state.

The incident happened in Ghaziabad at the "Assotech The Nest" society.

On security camera footage from November 29, the young girls, who were about eight or nine years old, are seen panicking in the elevator and attempting to call for help. In a police report, a parent complains that the children were trapped for 20 to 25 minutes and that their lives were in danger.

The girls can be seen frantically pressing buttons to get some kind of assistance, forcing open the lift's door, and comforting one another. They can also be seen crying and consoling one another.

The cops have filed a complaint against the residential complex's builder.

