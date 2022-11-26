ON CAMERA: Another dog attack in Noida, pet attacks 2 young girls in apartment lift

Pet dog attacks 2 young girls in building lift in Noida. | Admin

Noida: With many dog attack news videos surfacing online each day; another incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida where a pet dog attacked two young girls inside a lift.

The incident happened in Noida’s Sector 168 society. It was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the lift.

In the video, it can be seen that the girls are attacked by the dog in a lift. The dog is pulled away by the pet's owner, who also stops the elevator so that the kids can exit it.