 Traffic Update: Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Today Near Bhatan Tunnel; Check Out Timings & Alternate Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTraffic Update: Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Today Near Bhatan Tunnel; Check Out Timings & Alternate Routes

Traffic Update: Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Today Near Bhatan Tunnel; Check Out Timings & Alternate Routes

Vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Bhatan tunnel will be halted for one hour on Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM due to MSEDCL's work on installing a feeder and transmission line, with alternative routes provided.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Traffic Update: Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Today Near Bhatan Tunnel; Check Out Timings & Alternate Routes | Representative Image

Mumbai: Due to essential work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near the Bhatan tunnel, vehicular movement will be completely halted on both carriageways for one hour on Tuesday from 2 PM to 3 PM.

The deputy engineer of MSEDCL, Motiram Rakh, clarified that the task involves installing a feeder and transmission line between the distances of 9.600 km and 9.700 km near Kon village, in Panvel taluka. To facilitate motorists during this interruption, alternative routes have been arranged.

Also Watch

Vehicles traveling from Mumbai to Pune will be redirected from Kalamboli Circle towards JNPT road to reach D-Point at Palaspe junction along NH-48. Additionally, vehicles will be diverted at the Khalapur toll plaza (32.200 km) and at Magic Point (41.200 km).

FPJ Shorts
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Demand To Remove Andy Pycroft After 'No-Handshake' Row During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match: Report
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Demand To Remove Andy Pycroft After 'No-Handshake' Row During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match: Report
Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Silver Prices Jump ₹291 To Hit ₹1,29,720 Per Kilogram Lifetime High, Buoyed By US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Himachal Pradesh: 3 Dead, 2 Rescued From Mandi's Nihri Area After Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc - Videos Surface
Himachal Pradesh: 3 Dead, 2 Rescued From Mandi's Nihri Area After Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc - Videos Surface
Dehradun Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Is Anticipated In These Districts Of Uttarakhand On Tuesday, Says IMD
Dehradun Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Is Anticipated In These Districts Of Uttarakhand On Tuesday, Says IMD

Vehicles heading from Pune to Mumbai will be rerouted from Shedung exit, allowing them to connect to the Mumbai-Pune highway (NH-48) at the Khopoli exit, enabling continued travel toward their respective destinations.

Alternate Routes

The traffic notification from the Office of the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) confirms that all vehicular movement, encompassing both light and heavy vehicles, will be banned between KM 9.500 and KM 10.000 near Kone Bridge during the specified timeframe. The closure will affect traffic in both directions, from Mumbai to Pune and from Pune to Mumbai.

To alleviate anticipated congestion, specific diversions have been proposed:
- For vehicles heading from Mumbai to Pune:
- Utilize the route via Konkanbhumi Circle → JNPT Road → D Point → Palaspe Phata to merge onto NH-48.
- Alternatively, exit at Shedung (KM 20.200) and join NH-48.

- For vehicles from Pune to Mumbai:
- Exit at Khopoli (KM 39.900) and proceed on NH-48 towards Mumbai.
- Exit at Khalapur Toll Plaza (KM 32.500) and use the Pali Bridge route to connect to NH-48.

Read Also
Will There Be Toll For Two-Wheelers On Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Bangalore Highways?
article-image

Re-entry onto the expressway will be allowed at Khalapur Toll Plaza (KM 32.200) and Majik Point (KM 41.700). This advisory, enforced under the Motor Vehicles Act, will remain effective until the completion of the scheduled electricity work, as confirmed by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Praveen Salunkhe.

Additionally, on September 16, 2025, another traffic block in the Hadapsar–Dive Ghat segment will occur from 11 AM to 2 PM, necessitating further alternative routes for that section due to road widening activities involving blasting. Commuters are encouraged to plan their journeys to avoid delays during these periods.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Grants Interim Bail To Mahesh Raut In Elgar Parishad Case On Medical Grounds

SC Grants Interim Bail To Mahesh Raut In Elgar Parishad Case On Medical Grounds

Traffic Update: Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Today Near Bhatan Tunnel;...

Traffic Update: Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Today Near Bhatan Tunnel;...

Bandra Fair 2025: 12 Individuals Booked For Theft On Opening Day

Bandra Fair 2025: 12 Individuals Booked For Theft On Opening Day

Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Found Hanging At His Andheri Residence; Police Cite Family Issues Behind...

Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Found Hanging At His Andheri Residence; Police Cite Family Issues Behind...

Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 19-Yr-Old Woman At Dadar Railway Station

Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 19-Yr-Old Woman At Dadar Railway Station