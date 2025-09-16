Traffic Update: Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Today Near Bhatan Tunnel; Check Out Timings & Alternate Routes | Representative Image

Mumbai: Due to essential work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near the Bhatan tunnel, vehicular movement will be completely halted on both carriageways for one hour on Tuesday from 2 PM to 3 PM.

The deputy engineer of MSEDCL, Motiram Rakh, clarified that the task involves installing a feeder and transmission line between the distances of 9.600 km and 9.700 km near Kon village, in Panvel taluka. To facilitate motorists during this interruption, alternative routes have been arranged.

Also Watch

Vehicles traveling from Mumbai to Pune will be redirected from Kalamboli Circle towards JNPT road to reach D-Point at Palaspe junction along NH-48. Additionally, vehicles will be diverted at the Khalapur toll plaza (32.200 km) and at Magic Point (41.200 km).

Vehicles heading from Pune to Mumbai will be rerouted from Shedung exit, allowing them to connect to the Mumbai-Pune highway (NH-48) at the Khopoli exit, enabling continued travel toward their respective destinations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alternate Routes

The traffic notification from the Office of the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) confirms that all vehicular movement, encompassing both light and heavy vehicles, will be banned between KM 9.500 and KM 10.000 near Kone Bridge during the specified timeframe. The closure will affect traffic in both directions, from Mumbai to Pune and from Pune to Mumbai.



To alleviate anticipated congestion, specific diversions have been proposed:

- For vehicles heading from Mumbai to Pune:

- Utilize the route via Konkanbhumi Circle → JNPT Road → D Point → Palaspe Phata to merge onto NH-48.

- Alternatively, exit at Shedung (KM 20.200) and join NH-48.



- For vehicles from Pune to Mumbai:

- Exit at Khopoli (KM 39.900) and proceed on NH-48 towards Mumbai.

- Exit at Khalapur Toll Plaza (KM 32.500) and use the Pali Bridge route to connect to NH-48.

Re-entry onto the expressway will be allowed at Khalapur Toll Plaza (KM 32.200) and Majik Point (KM 41.700). This advisory, enforced under the Motor Vehicles Act, will remain effective until the completion of the scheduled electricity work, as confirmed by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Praveen Salunkhe.

Additionally, on September 16, 2025, another traffic block in the Hadapsar–Dive Ghat segment will occur from 11 AM to 2 PM, necessitating further alternative routes for that section due to road widening activities involving blasting. Commuters are encouraged to plan their journeys to avoid delays during these periods.