 Nashik School Bomb Threat Deemed Hoax After Two-Hour Investigation; Cyber Police To Trace Fake Email Address | VIDEO
On September 16, Nashik's Indiranagar region school received a bomb threat email, causing panic. Local police and the Bomb Detection Squad confirmed it was a hoax after a two-hour investigation. The school informed parents of the false alarm.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Nashik: A bomb threat email was received by a private school in Nashik's Indiranagar region during the early hours of Tuesday, September 16. The inhabitants of the region were filled with fear upon receiving the news. Following the call, local law enforcement, accompanied by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), carried out a detailed examination of the site for more than two hours, ultimately confirming it was a hoax.

The school administration also communicated to parents in a statement that the email was, in fact, a hoax. Inspector Trupti Sonawane stated that the Indiranagar Police Station got an email at approximately 2:45 p.m. from a fraudulent email address, alleging the presence of a bomb in the restroom of Nasik Cambridge High School on Vada Pathri Road.

The school administration was alerted by the police about the threat, and they summoned the bomb disposal unit, conducting a comprehensive inspection in accordance with standard procedures.

