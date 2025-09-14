Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Unidentified Person Over Hoax Bomb Threat Email To Bombay HC

Lawyers and staffers seen vacating Bombay HC premises | Urvi Mahajani FPJ

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan police registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly sending a hoax email about a bomb threat to the Bombay High Court on Friday. The case has been filed under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for statements causing public mischief.

Panic Ensues, Court Evacuated

According to police, the email claimed that a blast would occur inside the court premises, triggering panic just hours after a similar threat was reported in Delhi. The High Court suspended hearings for nearly two hours, and the entire building was evacuated as a precaution.

Bomb Squad Clears Premises

The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), along with dog squads, carried out a thorough search but found no explosives, confirming the threat was a hoax. Court staff, lawyers, and judges were seen rushing out of the building, and visuals of the evacuation quickly circulated online.

Cyber Investigation Underway

Police have launched a cyber investigation to trace the sender’s IP address and location. Security around the High Court has since been tightened. After the search was completed, people were allowed back inside and court proceedings resumed.

