 After Delhi HC, Bombay High Court Receives Bomb Threat Email; Judges, Lawyers & Staffers Seen Vacating Premises - VIDEO
All judicial proceedings and administrative work inside the court have been suspended. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with dog squads rushed to the spot and began a thorough search operation.

Poonam Apraj Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: Panic spread after the Bombay High Court received an email on Friday, threatening to blow it up with a bomb, just hours after a similar threat was reported in Delhi. Following the alert, the entire High Court building was evacuated, and police launched an immediate investigation.

Scenes outside Bombay HC after bomb threat

Scenes outside Bombay HC after bomb threat | Urvi Mahajani FPJ

Lawyers and staffers seen vacating Bombay HC premises

Lawyers and staffers seen vacating Bombay HC premises | Urvi Mahajani FPJ

After the news of the threat surfaced, Judges, lawyers and staffers rushed out of the court premises in panic. Visuals of judges and advocates leaving the building in panic also surfaced online.

Police officials confirmed that the threat email is under cyber investigation to trace its origin. Security around the court premises has been tightened.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

