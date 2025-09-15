Good News! Bike Taxi Rides In Maharashtra To Start At Just ₹15

Representation Image | X @KrishPaliyath

The State Transport Authority (STA) of Maharashtra has officially approved minimum fares for bike taxi services across the state, setting the stage for their formal rollout in the coming months.

At a meeting held on August 18 and chaired by state Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi, the STA fixed the base fare at Rs 15 for the first 1.5 kilometers. Beyond this, passengers will be charged Rs 10.27 per kilometer. The fare structure was determined using the formula recommended by the Khatua Committee, which is also used to set tariffs for autos and traditional taxis.

Although the bike taxi service has not been formally launched, several operators have already begun running services illegally, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The transport department has confirmed that regional transport offices (RTOs) have filed cases against 123 such unauthorized bike taxis operating in the area.

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government issued a Government Resolution (GR) permitting the operation of bike taxis and bike-pooling services in urban areas with a population exceeding one lakh.

Now that the minutes of the STA meeting have been signed, the fare structure has been officially declared, paving the way for regulated, legal operations once the service is formally launched.

Transport department officials said the move is aimed at offering commuters a cost-effective, last-mile connectivity option while ensuring safety and regulatory compliance through licensed operations.

