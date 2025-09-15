'Mumbai's Roads & Metro Are Better Than Singapore,' Claims Man In Social Media Post, Sparks Debate | Video

A post of a man praising Mumbai’s infrastructure over Singapore’s has gone viral on social media. While most locals complain about potholes, waterlogging and traffic chaos during the monsoon, this man shared a completely different view.

In his post, he compared Mumbai’s roads and metro with Singapore, insisting that the financial capital offered him a better experience.

After personal experience I am saying this that Mumbai Infrastructure is better than Singapore. Be it Roads, Metro.



Their Gardens are too good! CCTV infra is way way better being part of Greater China.



Also I do not have low self esteem and I don’t get easily swayed. Our is… pic.twitter.com/IWeSGM6qEs — InfraStory (@marinebharat) September 15, 2025

‘Mumbai’s Metro and Roads Are Superior’

The man, posting from Singapore, claimed he was speaking from personal experience. “Mumbai’s infrastructure is better than Singapore’s. Be it roads or the metro,” he wrote on X while sharing a clip of himself riding in a bus in Singapore’s suburbs.

He did not stop there. He also praised Mumbai’s gardens and went on to say that the city’s CCTV network was 'way, way better' compared to China’s, calling it a sign of progress.

‘I Don’t Have Low Self-Esteem’

Defending his remarks, he insisted that his opinion was genuine. “I do not have low self-esteem and I don’t get easily swayed. Ours is simply better,” he added, standing by his unusual comparison.

Social Media Reactions: Mockery and Criticism

His comments, however, triggered a flood of responses. Many netizens mocked the comparison, calling it unrealistic. One user wrote, “You lost me today. If you can differentiate between Singapore and Mumbai, that is height!”

🤭🤭!



You lost me today . If you can differentiate between singapore and Mumbai, that is height ! 🙏 — ashish (@ashish_munjal) September 15, 2025

Another sarcastically commented, “Mumbai’s pothole adventure is unmatched. Our metro is practically a thrill ride. Why settle for Singapore’s boring smooth roads, peaceful gardens, and efficient CCTV coverage?”

Totally agree with your “unbiased” comparison! Mumbai’s pothole adventure is unmatched, and our metro is practically a thrill ride. Why settle for Singapore’s boring smooth roads, peaceful gardens, and efficient CCTV coverage? Real character is dodging traffic and feeling like… — Gaurav Khanna Fans (@GauravKhannaFP) September 15, 2025

Engagement Farming Accusations

Some social media users questioned his motives, suggesting he was making controversial statements only to spark reactions. One person even called it “engagement farming” and warned others not to fall for the trap.

Others raised serious concerns about Mumbai’s safety record, asking how many people die in train accidents every year in the city.

What began as one man’s unusual praise of Mumbai has now become a talking point online, with many dismissing the claim as far-fetched while others see it as a deliberate attempt to provoke debate.