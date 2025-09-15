 VIDEO: Hyundai Motor India Foundation Launches ₹56 Crore CSR Initiatives In Maharashtra Focusing On Environment, Healthcare & Road Safety
Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), on Monday announced CSR initiatives worth ₹56 crore in Maharashtra. Launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, these programmes focus on environment, healthcare, road safety and community welfare, marking a key milestone in Hyundai’s partnership with the state.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Hyundai Motor India Foundation launches ₹56 crore CSR initiatives in Maharashtra focusing on environment, road safety and community welfare | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), on Monday announced CSR initiatives worth ₹56 crore in Maharashtra.

Launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, these programmes focus on environment, healthcare, road safety and community welfare, marking a key milestone in Hyundai’s partnership with the state.

Commitment to Positive Social Change

Speaking on the occasion, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, said, “Guided by our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we are committed to making a meaningful difference in society by driving positive change and enabling communities to grow stronger and more sustainable. Maharashtra holds a very special significance for us, as we have always believed in creating shared value by going beyond business and investing in initiatives that directly touch people’s lives.”

Flagship IONIQ Forest Project in Pune

The flagship project, IONIQ Forest will be implemented at Dange Chowk in Pune and will transform the area into one of the state’s largest afforestation zones. With an investment of ₹32 crore, the initiative will plant one million native trees across 90.5 acres using the Miyawaki technique, reinforcing Hyundai’s nationwide greening efforts.

To enhance road safety, under the Easy Roads Initiative HMIF launched a ₹4 crore initiative to establish a Traffic Engineering Centre and an Organization Development Centre in Nagpur and Pune, supporting the Nagpur Traffic Police’s ‘My Road, My Friend’ campaign.

