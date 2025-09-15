Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹49.16 Crore, 68 Exotic Animals And ₹16 Lakh Foreign Currency

Mumbai Airport Customs seize hydroponic weed, exotic animals and foreign currency in multiple cases | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs in six separate cases between September 12-15 have seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 49.16 crore, recovered 68 dead and alive exotic wildlife animals and seized foreign currency worth around Rs 16 lakh.

Four Passengers Arrested in Narcotics Cases

According to the Customs sources four cases were related to the recovery and seizure of hydroponic weed. In the first case, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Tashkent.

During the examination of the passenger's baggage, the Customs officers recovered 7.11 kg of hydroponic weed with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 7.11 crores.

In the second case, the Customs officers at CSMIA intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 18.02 kg of weed valued at Rs 18.02 crores.

Between 12–15 September 2025, CSMI Airport Customs, Mumbai Zone-III, seized narcotics worth over ₹49 crores, foreign currency worth ₹15.96 lakh, and smuggled wildlife species. Five passengers carrying hydroponic weed and one carrying exotic animals were arrested under NDPS,… pic.twitter.com/I3ci0oTunn — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2025

The Customs officers in another case intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok and recovered 17.97 kg of weed valued at Rs 17.97 crores during examination of the passenger's baggage. In the fourth case, the Customs officers seized weed worth Rs 6.04 crore from a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok.

In all the four cases, the narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers. The four passengers were then arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The officers at Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, recovered wildlife including Meerkat, Hyrax, Sugar Glider etc., and made a seizure of Foreign Currency equivalent to 15.96 Lakh and suspected NDPS (Hydroponic Weed) weighing 49.167 Kgs having an illicit market… pic.twitter.com/OWs85z7lCO — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) September 15, 2025

68 Exotic Wildlife Animals Recovered

The Customs officers also apprehended a passenger arriving from Bangkok and recovered 72 wildlife (live animals) including 2 Meerkat, 2 Hyrax, 4 Sugar Glider, 4 dead Large Fig Eyed Parrots, 10 Green Basilisk Lizards, 20 Leopard Tortoises, 4 Albino Red Eared Slider, 2 Common Blue Tongued Skink, 12 Bearded Dragons, 1 Dumeril’s Monitor Lizard, 2 Quince Monitor Lizard and 5 Water Monitor Lizard.

Foreign Currency Worth ₹16 Lakh Seized

"These wildlife animals were concealed inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger who was later arrested under the provisions of Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act. In another case, the Customs officers intercepted three passengers going to Jeddah from Mumbai. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered foreign currency equivalent to around Indian Rs. 16 lakh. The foreign currency was found concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers," said a Customs officer.

