 Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 24 Kt Gold Worth ₹66 Lakh, Foreign Currency And Diamond Ornaments In 2 Cases, 1 Arrested
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 01:12 AM IST
Mumbai Airport Customs seized 24 Kt gold, foreign currency, and diamond-studded ornaments in two separate smuggling cases | File Photo

Gold Concealed in Passenger’s Body Cavity

"The gold was found concealed inside the body cavity of the passenger. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act," said a Customs source.

Mumbai Airport Customs seized 24 Kt gold, foreign currency, and diamond-studded ornaments in two separate smuggling cases | File Photo

The agency is probing who had provided gold to the passenger and who was supposed to receive the said consignment in Mumbai, officials said.

Foreign Currency and Diamond Jewellery Seized

In another case, foreign currency equivalent to Indian Rs 35.92 lakh and 24 Kt Gold Ring (01) & Earrings (02) studded with natural diamonds valued at Rs 1.30 lakh was recovered from a passenger going to Bangkok from Mumbai.

The goods were found concealed inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger.

