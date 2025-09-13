Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 24 Kt Gold Worth ₹66 Lakh, Foreign Currency And Diamond Ornaments In 2 Cases, 1 Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs seized 24 Kt gold, foreign currency, and diamond-studded ornaments in two separate smuggling cases | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officials made a seizure of 24 Kt Gold, foreign currency and diamond studded ornaments across two cases, agency sources said on Friday.

Gold Concealed in Passenger’s Body Cavity

According to the Customs sources, 24 Kt Gold pieces having weight of 0.689 Kg valued at Rs 66.43 lakh was recovered from a passenger arriving from Dubai to Mumbai.

"The gold was found concealed inside the body cavity of the passenger. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act," said a Customs source.

The agency is probing who had provided gold to the passenger and who was supposed to receive the said consignment in Mumbai, officials said.

Foreign Currency and Diamond Jewellery Seized

In another case, foreign currency equivalent to Indian Rs 35.92 lakh and 24 Kt Gold Ring (01) & Earrings (02) studded with natural diamonds valued at Rs 1.30 lakh was recovered from a passenger going to Bangkok from Mumbai.

The goods were found concealed inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger.

