Mumbai Rains: Santacruz Observatory Records 120% Of Annual Rainfall, Heavy Rain Alerts Continue; VIDEO

Waterlogged at Worli | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad were lashed with intense rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms from Sunday night, which continued till Monday noon. The low-lying areas were waterlogged and the roads were traffic-jammed.

Due to the incessant downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a Nowcast Red Alert for the region on Monday morning, with the BMC and Mumbai Police issuing alerts for citizens’ safety.

Rainfall Crosses Annual Average in Mumbai

With the intense rain spell, the total rainfall recorded at Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory so far this season (as of Monday morning) is 2,786 mm, which is 120.15% of the average annual rainfall. On the same day last year, the observatory had recorded 2,566 mm of rainfall.

The total rainfall recorded in Mumbai as of Monday morning reached 101.10% of the average annual, with the eastern suburbs receiving 2,404. 88 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs with 2,377.10 mm and the city area with 1,911.59 mm of rainfall. The average annual rainfall for Mumbai overall is 2,207 mm.

Record 24-Hour Rainfall at Multiple Locations

Several areas received more than 200 mm of rainfall in the period of 24 hours (Sunday 6 pm to Monday 6 pm). Some of the weather stations in Mumbai with the highest rainfall were: Pali Chimbai, Bandra (227 mm); Bandra Fire Station (214 mm); Mankhurd (206 mm); Worli Fire Station (204 mm); Gokhale Road, Dadar (188 mm); N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (189 mm); D ward office (201 mm); Colaba Fire Station (197 mm); BMC headoffice, CSMT (205 mm) and others.

IMD Issues Alerts for Intense Rain in Coming Days

The region is very likely to witness intense showers with thunderstorms for the next couple of days, as the IMD has sounded an Orange Alert (very heavy rainfall) for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar- which is valid till Tuesday, 8.30 am. While Red Alert is sounded for Raigad.

Later on Tuesday and for the next two days, the region is under a Yellow Alert for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) at isolated places.

Waterlogging Reported Across Mumbai

On Monday morning, apart from traditional spots, including the subways in the western suburbs, Sion, Kurla and Dadar, areas like Atria Mall in Worli and Napean Sea Road also witnessed waterlogging.

“Worli Naka and the road in front of Atria Mall were flooded more than usual. When asked the local BMC officials, we were told that the stormwater drains are jammed because of the excessive infrastructure work,” said M Hiranandani, an entrepreneur.

Flooded Areas Identified by Disaster Management

As per the disaster management, the areas which were flooded on Monday morning due to heavy rains accompanied with a high tide were: Dadar TT, Ceejay House, Worli; Mahalaxmi junction, Kurla market and railway station, Welcome Hotel, Ghatkopar; Andheri subway, Juhu circle, National College, Bandra and others.

IMD Clarifies Rainfall Not Due to Monsoon Withdrawal

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon has commenced in parts of India, including Gujarat and the conditions are favourable for Maharashtra too.

“However, the current increased rainfall activity is due to a change in wind circulation and not monsoon withdrawal. Due to low air pressure, Mumbai and Maharashtra is witnessing intense rain spells,” said IMD Mumbai Director Shubhangi Bhute.

