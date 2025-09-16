 Maharashtra News: 50-Year-Old Man Slips While Alighting Train In Akola, Rescued With Gas Cutter
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Akola: A 50-year-old man sustained injuries after he slipped while alighting a train and got trapped under it in Maharashtra's Akola district, the Railway Police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Murtijapur railway station around 4.20 pm on Monday, an official said.

Mushtaq Khan Moin Khan was alighting from the Pune-Amravati train on platform no. 2 when he lost his footing, slipped and got trapped under the train, he said.

Khan suffered serious injuries to his legs and was rushed to a local government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, he added.

