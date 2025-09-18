Mumbai News: Matunga Car Parking Mishap Sparks Safety Concerns Over Buildings Without OC And Fire NOC

Matunga high-rise parking collapse raises safety concerns over buildings without OC and Fire NOC | X (@mumbaimatterz)

Mumbai: The recent mechanised car parking mishap at a high-rise in Matunga has once again highlighted the serious safety risks posed by buildings occupied without valid Occupation Certificates (OC) and Fire No Objection Certificates (NOC).

This incident has put residents' lives at risk and exposed regulatory lapses in building compliance. Following the event, the BMC’s Executive Engineer (Building Proposal) City-2 has been directed to investigate the matter, based on a formal request from the F-North Ward’s Building and Factory (B&F) department.

The case has raised wider concerns over a growing number of similarly non-compliant buildings in Mumbai, fueling demands for strict enforcement and holding both builders and civic officials accountable.

What an OC Means

An OC is a mandatory legal approval from the local civic body confirming that a building is complete, safe, and built as per approved plans and regulations, allowing it to be occupied.

The certificate is issued by the BMC's B.P. department after the Completion Certificate (CC) is issued, certifying that construction adheres to the approved layout, and includes ensuring basic facilities like permanent water supply are in place.

However, recent incidents involving high-rise buildings such as the 34-storey Willingdon building in Tardeo and the 17-storey Tridhatu Aroha building in Matunga, both of which lacked an OC, have raised serious concerns about safety and regulatory compliance.

Supreme Court Mandate

Ramesh Prabhu, Chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSeWa), emphasised the Supreme Court’s December 17, 2024 order mandating that utility connections (water, electricity, gas) and loans will be granted only with a valid CC or OC.

Planning authorities must secure formal undertakings from builders at plan approval. Possession or possession certificates will not be granted without an OC, which must be issued within 60 days of application. Any delay must be reported, and construction or occupation must be halted.

Quarterly site inspections by officials and prominent display of approved plans onsite are mandatory. He urged buyers to exercise due diligence when investing in flats to protect their hard-earned money.

Voices of Concern

Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader of BMC and BJP leader, said, “Buyers are often forced to occupy flats without an OC, receiving water and electricity on humanitarian grounds despite no BMC permission. Just as action is taken against dilapidated buildings, similar steps should be enforced against those staying without OC. Fortunately, no one was injured in the recent parking collapse, but such negligence demands urgent investigation. The BMC’s B.P. department must take responsibility and act immediately.”

Vinod Gholap, Chairperson of the Fight for Right Foundation, said, “Builders and civic officials must be held accountable in such cases—it's the buyers who ultimately suffer. There should be strict enforcement of rules, and no leniency towards violations that compromise public safety.” In a recent development, the state government is set to announce a new policy framework aimed at enabling housing societies to obtain long-pending OCs.

Police Investigation

Meanwhile, the Matunga police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the car parking collapse incident. At the time, the lift was under maintenance by Spartan Tech Company.

The company’s supervisor, Sanjay Bhikku Rajbhar, and two workers, Sandeep Dayaram Bhardwaj and Rahul Dhura Rajbhar, were questioned and served notices. Police confirmed that further inquiries will be conducted with other individuals as the investigation continues.

(Inputs from Avdhut Kharade)

