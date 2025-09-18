 Mumbai's Marine Drive Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday; Watch Video
The drones formed striking formations, including a portrait of the Prime Minister and the message 'Happy Birthday,' drawing applause from onlookers and quickly going viral on social media. The event turned the city’s iconic promenade into a stage for one of the most unique birthday tributes witnessed in Mumbai.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 08:43 AM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai’s Marine Drive witnessed a dazzling display of technology and artistry on Wednesday night as hundreds of drones lit up the skyline to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The drones formed striking formations, including a portrait of the Prime Minister and the message 'Happy Birthday,' drawing applause from onlookers and quickly going viral on social media. The event turned the city’s iconic promenade into a stage for one of the most unique birthday tributes witnessed in Mumbai.

As part of the larger celebrations, several landmarks across Mumbai joined in the tribute. The Trident hotel and the Air India building were illuminated with light projections featuring PM Modi’s image, while the Bandra-Worli Sea Link stood out with tricolour lighting and birthday greetings. Together, the drone and light shows created a festive atmosphere across the city, blending modern technology with symbolic gestures.

Drone Show, Massive Event Held In Pune

The celebrations extended beyond Mumbai. In Pune, a spectacular 3D drone show titled 'Jyotine Tejachi Aarti' was held at the SP College Ground. Using nearly 1,000 drones, the 45-minute performance highlighted the achievements of the Modi government alongside Pune’s social, cultural, and historical heritage.

The show drew large crowds and marked the first time Maharashtra hosted a drone display of this scale, following similar events earlier organised in Ayodhya and Varanasi. Accompanying the visual spectacle, singer and composer Avadhoot Gupte performed a mix of popular tracks and patriotic songs, adding a musical dimension to the celebrations.

Internationally, iconic locations also joined the tribute. In London, the digital screens at Piccadilly Circus displayed a portrait of the Prime Minister with the message: “Warm birthday wishes, celebrating 75 years.” The bustling New York landmark Times Square also showcased images of PM Modi, extending greetings on his milestone birthday.

