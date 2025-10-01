 'Ex-VVMC Commissioner Anil Kumar’s Remand Likely Extended On Material': Bombay HC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Ex-VVMC Commissioner Anil Kumar’s Remand Likely Extended On Material': Bombay HC

'Ex-VVMC Commissioner Anil Kumar’s Remand Likely Extended On Material': Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday observed that there may have been material before the magistrate while extending the remand of former Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) commissioner Anil Kumar Khanderao Pawar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Ex-VVCMC commissioner Anil Kumar Khanderao Pawar granted liberty by Bombay HC to challenge ED remand order; hearing scheduled for October 10. |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday observed that there may have been material before the magistrate while extending the remand of former Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) commissioner Anil Kumar Khanderao Pawar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Pawar Challenges ECIR and Remand Extension

Pawar, who was arrested on August 13, had sought quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). His counsel also challenged the order extending his remand, arguing it reflected “non-application of mind” and was passed in a “routine manner.”

HC Grants Liberty to Amend Plea

FPJ Shorts
'Witch Killing Its Own People': PoK Leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir Accuses Pakistan Army, Govt Of Oppressing Locals - VIDEO
'Witch Killing Its Own People': PoK Leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir Accuses Pakistan Army, Govt Of Oppressing Locals - VIDEO
Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines
Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines
Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation
Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad granted Pawar liberty to amend his plea to challenge the second remand order and allowed the ED one week to file a reply. The matter will be heard on October 10.

Pawar Questions Legality of Arrest

Pawar, currently in judicial custody, has chosen not to seek bail. Instead, his legal team is questioning the legality of his arrest, calling it “unsustainable in law.”

Contention Over Unauthorized Constructions

His advocate argued that the ED’s case relates to 41 unauthorized constructions between 2008 and 2021, while Pawar took charge only in January 2022. He said the agency’s claim that Pawar operated a bribery nexus collecting Rs 20–25 per sq. ft. was unrelated to the scheduled offences, rendering the arrest arbitrary.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

ED Alleges Pawar’s Role in Money Laundering Racket

The ED, however, defended its action, stating Pawar was central to a laundering racket worth hundreds of crores, supported by builder testimonies, WhatsApp chats, and cash trail analysis. It alleged senior civic officials, including Pawar, took hefty bribes to overlook rampant illegal constructions across nearly 60 acres.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines

Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines

Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany...

Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany...

Mumbai News: NGMA Opens Rare Exhibition On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos

Mumbai News: NGMA Opens Rare Exhibition On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos