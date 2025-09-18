Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Light To Moderate Rains Today; Konkan Remains Under Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather | Pinterest

Mumbai: After days of intense downpours that caused waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city, Thursday began on a comparatively calmer note with light to moderate showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai today, predicting that rainfall activity will be subdued through the day, though occasional spells may continue.

Weather Forecast For Mumbai Today

According to the IMD forecast, the city will experience mostly cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain. While some localised pockets may see slightly heavier showers, widespread intense rainfall is unlikely. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C, while the minimum temperature may settle close to 25°C. Winds will remain mild, providing some relief to residents after a week marked by flooding and disrupted commutes.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra.



तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया. https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/PiDmKmSVqH — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 17, 2025

Neighbouring urban areas such as Thane and Navi Mumbai are also expected to follow a similar pattern. Cloudy skies with occasional drizzle and spells of moderate rainfall have been predicted, with temperatures remaining consistent with Mumbai’s forecast. Maximum daytime readings will stay near 28°C, while night temperatures will range between 24°C and 25°C. Winds in these areas are also forecast to be light to moderate, reducing the likelihood of severe weather-related disruption.

In Palghar district, no formal weather alert has been issued. However, light to moderate showers may occur in parts of the region through the day. The district will see overcast skies, with maximum temperatures forecast around 28°C and minimum temperatures near 25°C, mirroring weather conditions in Mumbai and its immediate neighbours.

Konkan Under Yellow Alert

The weather outlook is slightly different further south along the Konkan coastline. The districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg remain under a yellow alert issued by the IMD. Authorities have cautioned residents in these areas to expect heavy showers in isolated locations, potentially accompanied by gusty winds, particularly in coastal stretches. These conditions could lead to temporary waterlogging and impact road connectivity. Skies will remain predominantly cloudy, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 29°C and minimum temperatures holding steady near 25°C.