From Times Square To Mumbai: Everyone Wishes PM Modi On His 75th Birthday; Video

Piccadilly Circus, London |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, 17 September 2025. From world leaders to followers and well-wishers, people across the globe extended their birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

As part of the celebrations, light shows were organised on various iconic buildings around the world in tribute to PM Modi. In Mumbai, several landmarks, including the five-star hotel Trident, held light displays featuring images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Internationally, Piccadilly Circus in London also displayed an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The digital screen featured the message:

"Warm birthday wishes, celebrating 75 years", alongside a picture of the Prime Minister.

Piccadilly Circus is a road junction and public space located in London’s West End, within the City of Westminster. It was constructed in 1819 to connect Regent Street with Piccadilly. In this context, the word “circus”, derived from the Latin word meaning “circle”—refers to a round open space at a street junction.

Piccadilly Circus, London |

The iconic Times Square in New York also featured a picture of Prime Minister Modi, extending birthday wishes on his 75th birthday.

Times Square |

Besides, a spectacular 3D drone show was organised on Wednesday at the SP College Ground in Pune on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The show, named “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti”, lasted for 45 minutes. Around 1,000 drones showcased the achievements of the Modi government, along with Pune’s social, cultural, and historical landmarks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besides, the BJP's organisation is observing "Sewa Pakhwada" between September 17 to October 2 to celebrate PM Modi's birthday. The BJP's organisation will hold many initiatives, including blood donation and health camps, across the country.