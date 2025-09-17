VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday | Anand Chaini

A spectacular 3D drone show was organised on Wednesday at the SP College Ground in Pune on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The show, named “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti”, lasted for 45 minutes. Around 1,000 drones showcased the achievements of the Modi government, along with Pune’s social, cultural, and historical landmarks.

This was the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show was organised on the lines of the shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Along with this, popular singer and music composer Avadhoot Gupte performed live, presenting some of his famous songs and patriotic numbers.

Additionally, an aid camp for the differently abled was organised, where 1,750 assistive devices were distributed free of cost to over 1,200 beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who is also a Member of Parliament from Pune, praised PM Modi on his 75th birthday, saying that he has taken India forward on both national and international levels.

"Today 'Sewa Pakhwada' is being organised across the nation on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday... In the last 11 years, PM Modi has taken the nation forward both on national and international levels."

Mohol added that the Prime Minister has ensured development has reached every citizen of the nation. "Today, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy... The people of the nation respect PM Modi a lot," he said.