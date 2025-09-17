 VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

This was the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show was organised on the lines of the shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday | Anand Chaini

A spectacular 3D drone show was organised on Wednesday at the SP College Ground in Pune on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The show, named “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti”, lasted for 45 minutes. Around 1,000 drones showcased the achievements of the Modi government, along with Pune’s social, cultural, and historical landmarks.

This was the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show was organised on the lines of the shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Along with this, popular singer and music composer Avadhoot Gupte performed live, presenting some of his famous songs and patriotic numbers.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Politics Heats Up After Poster Shows PM Modi As Lion, Opposition As Demons - VIDEO
West Bengal Politics Heats Up After Poster Shows PM Modi As Lion, Opposition As Demons - VIDEO
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case Registered Posthumously
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Truck Driver Dies, Cleaner Injured Near Tembhode; Case Registered Posthumously
Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'
Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'
Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Additionally, an aid camp for the differently abled was organised, where 1,750 assistive devices were distributed free of cost to over 1,200 beneficiaries.

Read Also
7-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Khed, Watchman Attempts Rape In Hinjawadi, Employee Molested In...
article-image

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who is also a Member of Parliament from Pune, praised PM Modi on his 75th birthday, saying that he has taken India forward on both national and international levels.

"Today 'Sewa Pakhwada' is being organised across the nation on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday... In the last 11 years, PM Modi has taken the nation forward both on national and international levels."

Read Also
PMRDA Chief Dr Yogesh Mhase Chairs Key Meeting On Pune District's Ring Road Project, Aimed At...
article-image

Mohol added that the Prime Minister has ensured development has reached every citizen of the nation. "Today, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy... The people of the nation respect PM Modi a lot," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Nashik Leopard Terror: MP Rajabhau Waje Meets Forest Officials, Seeks Urgent Measures

Nashik Leopard Terror: MP Rajabhau Waje Meets Forest Officials, Seeks Urgent Measures

Jalgaon Cloudburst Affects 10 Villages, Damages 2,500 Hectares Of Land; SDRF Deploys Relief Teams

Jalgaon Cloudburst Affects 10 Villages, Damages 2,500 Hectares Of Land; SDRF Deploys Relief Teams

Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Orders Expedited Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations, Emphasises Ghat...

Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Orders Expedited Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations, Emphasises Ghat...

Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue; State Aims to Create 1 Crore Lakhpati Didis, Says Maharashtra CM...

Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue; State Aims to Create 1 Crore Lakhpati Didis, Says Maharashtra CM...