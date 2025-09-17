7-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Khed, Watchman Attempts Rape In Hinjawadi, Employee Molested In Chakan - All In One Day; Pune Women’s Safety Questioned | Representative image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Khed Taluka's Nighoje village, a watchman attempted to rape a woman in Hinjawadi, and a female employee working in Chakan MIDC was molested. All these cases were filed at various police stations within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) in one day, on Tuesday.

Minor Sexually Assaulted In Khed

A 42-year-old man sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl by luring her with a promise of a Rs 10 note. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. in Nighoje Village of Khed Taluka. The accused reportedly took the minor girl to a room and sexually assaulted her.

It is also alleged that he had previously engaged in similar misconduct with the girl. The girl's father filed a complaint at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, and the police have arrested the accused, Umesh Sumer Singh (age 42, resident of Nighoje). The investigation is ongoing.

Hinjawadi Watchman Attempts To Rape Woman

The woman, a resident of Marunji, consumed sleeping pills due to depression. Feeling paranoid, she messaged her landlord, fearing for her life. Police said that the landlord called her and told her he would help and send an ambulance. However, the building's watchman arrived at the door, saying the landlord had sent him. The woman started feeling dizzy due to the sleeping pills.

In her vulnerable state, the watchman tried to rape her. However, she was able to fight him off and escape. The incident happened on July 26, and the woman reported the matter to the Hinjawadi Police Station on Tuesday. A case has been registered against the accused, named Gajanan (age approximately 55, full details unknown). He has been missing since the day he committed this act, and Hinjawadi Police are investigating the matter further.

Woman Molested In Chakan MIDC

A 25-year-old woman was molested in the Chakan Industrial Belt by her colleague. According to reports, he constantly harassed her from August 15 to September 15. He allegedly stalked the victim at her workplace and sent derogatory messages and videos to her on social media.

"You are my wife already; you are mine," he reportedly said again and again. The woman is a resident of Nigdi, and the harassment initially started online. A complaint was filed at the Nigdi Police Station on Tuesday. A case has been filed against Rupesh Shejav (age 23, resident of Dhule).