Pune Shocking News: Female Security Guard Sexually Assaulted By Senior At Pimpri-Chinchwad's Phoenix Mall Of The Millennium; Accused Arrested By Wakad Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has come forward in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad, where a woman was allegedly attempted to be raped and molested in the newly built Phoenix Mall of the Millennium. Wakad Police have arrested the accused in this case. This incident happened on 10 September, while a case was registered on the night of 11 September.

A 21-year-old woman has complained to Wakad Police Station. The Detection Branch (DB) of Wakad Police Station has arrested Manoj Dhondiram Kadam (age 45, resident of Chikhali). He has been booked under BNS Section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

According to police reports, the 21-year-old victim worked as security at the mall. On 10 September, she went to her office in the mall, where her senior, Kadam, was supervising her. Telling everyone that “an important client” was going to visit, Kadam distributed work to each of his juniors and sent the victim to the Tower Club. Kadam went with the victim there.

The other staff who were already present were sent away. Then the accused started to lure the victim with promises of a potential promotion and wage raise. Once he gained the victim’s confidence, he started touching her inappropriately. He touched her private parts and made her touch his private parts. However, the brave victim was able to resist, and she ran away. Kadam reportedly threatened her to stay quiet. However, the victim's husband and other colleagues gave her confidence, and she reported the matter the next day.

The DB of Wakad Police Station reacted quickly as they arrested Kadam. However, Kadam has a medical history of heart problems and started saying he had chest pains. That’s why he was sent to New Thergaon Hospital for treatment. An official told The Free Press Journal, "We have arrested him, but due to medical conditions he was given judicial custody for two days after his hospital stay. We will apply for police custody shortly."

It is worth noting that despite this incident happening a week ago, police tried to suppress it, as they didn’t tell the media about it. Senior police officers couldn’t be reached when the FPJ reporter tried to contact them.