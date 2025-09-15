 Pune: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Slams MSRTC Officials Over Cleanliness & Maintenance At Lonavala Bus Stand
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Slams MSRTC Officials Over Cleanliness & Maintenance At Lonavala Bus Stand

Pune: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Slams MSRTC Officials Over Cleanliness & Maintenance At Lonavala Bus Stand

Sarnaik made this visit on Monday morning, when the weekend was over and regular commuters were back using public transport. He was joined by officials and employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Slams MSRTC Officials Over Cleanliness & Maintenance At Lonavala Bus Stand | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Minister of Transport and Shiv Sena MLA from Ovala-Majiwada Constituency (Thane District), Pratap Sarnaik, visited Pune's Lonavala to review public transport in the tourism hub. At this time, Sarnaik inspected the Lonavala Bus Stand and also had a conversation with commuters.

Sarnaik made this visit on Monday morning, when the weekend was over and regular commuters were back using public transport. He was joined by officials and employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

At this time, Sarnaik slammed the officials in charge. He said to them, "Don't just clean the bus stand for one day because a minister is visiting. It's essential for passengers to have a clean and tidy bus stand every day, sanitised washrooms, and a cafeteria with reasonably priced food."

Sarnaik instructed and gave orders to MSRTC officials about the Lonavala Bus Stand, saying he has been receiving complaints about its non-maintenance for the past few days.

FPJ Shorts
Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend
Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend
Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat
Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat
Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala due To Technical Glitch – Videos
Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala due To Technical Glitch – Videos
Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over
Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over
Read Also
Pune Rains: PMRDA Rescues 70 People As Theur Village Faces Flood-Like Situation (VIDEOS)
article-image

While interacting with passengers in the waiting area, Sarnaik received complaints from some travellers who said that buses often do not arrive at the Lonavala Bus Stand on schedule, causing long waiting times. Taking note of this, Sarnaik instructed the Pune Regional Manager to direct the depot manager to ensure all buses adhere to the scheduled timings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Slams MSRTC Officials Over Cleanliness &...

Pune: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Slams MSRTC Officials Over Cleanliness &...

Pune Rains: PMRDA Rescues 70 People As Theur Village Faces Flood-Like Situation (VIDEOS)

Pune Rains: PMRDA Rescues 70 People As Theur Village Faces Flood-Like Situation (VIDEOS)

Pune Rains: Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Citizens To Avoid Travel

Pune Rains: Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Citizens To Avoid Travel

Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather

Pune Rains: 14 Flights Diverted, 3 Return Amid Heavy Downpour & Bad Weather

Pune Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 3 Hours; 14,575 Cusecs Released From Khadakwasla Dam

Pune Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 3 Hours; 14,575 Cusecs Released From Khadakwasla Dam