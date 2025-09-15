Pune: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Slams MSRTC Officials Over Cleanliness & Maintenance At Lonavala Bus Stand | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Minister of Transport and Shiv Sena MLA from Ovala-Majiwada Constituency (Thane District), Pratap Sarnaik, visited Pune's Lonavala to review public transport in the tourism hub. At this time, Sarnaik inspected the Lonavala Bus Stand and also had a conversation with commuters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sarnaik made this visit on Monday morning, when the weekend was over and regular commuters were back using public transport. He was joined by officials and employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

At this time, Sarnaik slammed the officials in charge. He said to them, "Don't just clean the bus stand for one day because a minister is visiting. It's essential for passengers to have a clean and tidy bus stand every day, sanitised washrooms, and a cafeteria with reasonably priced food."

Sarnaik instructed and gave orders to MSRTC officials about the Lonavala Bus Stand, saying he has been receiving complaints about its non-maintenance for the past few days.

While interacting with passengers in the waiting area, Sarnaik received complaints from some travellers who said that buses often do not arrive at the Lonavala Bus Stand on schedule, causing long waiting times. Taking note of this, Sarnaik instructed the Pune Regional Manager to direct the depot manager to ensure all buses adhere to the scheduled timings.