 Pune Rains: PMRDA Rescues 70 People As Theur Village Faces Flood-Like Situation (VIDEOS)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Pune Rains: PMRDA Rescues 70 People As Theur Village Faces Flood-Like Situation (VIDEOS) | Video Screengrab

Pune: Heavy rains have hit parts of Maharashtra really hard since Sunday morning. With this, a flood-esque situation was seen in Pune's Theur village. The Mula-Mutha River in Theur has swollen due to constant discharge of water from the dams and heavy rains in the catchment area.

Watch Videos:

On Monday morning at 3 a.m., the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and District Administration were notified of an emergency, as, due to the flood situation, around 150 residents were stuck in Theur along with their cattle and pets. PMRDA reacted quickly and, with the help of the local administration and fire brigade, managed to bring 70 residents who were in urgent need of rescue to a safe place. 

Along with that, cattle, important belongings, and other items were also removed from the flood. Due to the quick action of PMRDA and other administrations in coordination, a huge loss was avoided.

About Theur

Theur village falls in the Haveli Taluka of Pune district, as it is approximately 30 km away from the district headquarters. It is based on the banks of the Mula-Mutha River, and, according to the census, the population of the village is over 10,000 people. 

Despite the relatively small population, Theur gets many tourists and devotees visiting the village, primarily due to the Shri Chintamani Vinayaka Ganesh Mandir located in Theur. The deity is widely worshipped across Maharashtra, and many people visit. Theur is also close to the confluence of the Mula-Mutha River and the Bhima River, making it a tourist attraction as well.

