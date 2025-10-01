FPJ Impact: Maharashtra Health Department Issues Safety Directives After FPJ Exposes Unsafe TB X-Ray Practices In Pune | Sourced

The Free Press Journal, on September 22, highlighted unsafe practices in tuberculosis (TB) screening camps where health workers were allegedly exposed to radiation. Acting on the report, the Maharashtra Health Department has finally stepped in with strict safety directives.

Story published on Sept 22 |

The FPJ report raised concerns that X-ray plates were being handed directly to workers instead of being mounted on stands, putting them at serious health risk.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Dr Ratna Wachmare, Joint Director of Health Services (Tuberculosis and Leprosy), issued a letter to all District Tuberculosis Officers directing them to immediately implement protective measures while using handheld digital X-ray machines under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program (NTEP).

The new directives clearly state that X-ray plates must never be held by hand and should always be placed on stands. Only trained and authorised staff are allowed to operate the machines, and they must compulsorily use lead aprons and other protective gear while conducting tests. Patients, meanwhile, must be kept at a safe distance, with the examination area properly enclosed to prevent unnecessary exposure.

"Officials have also been instructed to check the equipment before every use and to immediately report any malfunction instead of operating faulty machines. Along with these precautions, the Health Department has sought a compliance report," said Dr Vikash Wadgaye, District Tuberculosis Officer, Pune Rural.

Earlier, activists had raised serious concerns over the use of unsafe chest X-rays under the tuberculosis (TB) screening campaign launched by the District TB Office, Aundh, Pune.

Health activist Sharath Shetty said, "X-rays are being conducted in an unsafe and unscientific manner." He alleged that in several cases, staff members are asked to hold the film cassette in their hands while the X-ray is taken. "This is absolutely the wrong method. The person holding the cassette is unnecessarily exposed to radiation, which can harm the retina, thyroid, and reproductive organs," he added.