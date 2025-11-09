Nashik: 22-Year-Old Woman Ends Life Over 'Dowry Harassment' In Chandwad; 6 Held | TOI

Nashik: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Pimpalgaon Dhabhali village in Chandwad taluka, where a 22-year-old married woman allegedly ended her life on Saturday, Nov 8, by hanging herself, reportedly due to continuous harassment from her in-laws. The deceased has been identified as Mohini Chandrakant Ahire.



After the shocking incident, Mohini’s maternal relatives rushed to her in-laws’ house to question them, sparking a heated confrontation. In a powerful display of anger and grief, the family performed her last rites right in front of her in-laws’ house.



According to reports, Mohini had been facing persistent mental torture from her in-laws. She was repeatedly pressured to bring money, a mobile phone, or a vehicle from her parental home. Constant arguments and verbal abuse had made her life unbearable. Unable to take the harassment any longer, Mohini reportedly took the extreme step of suicide.



Following the incident, the Chandwad Police registered a case against six individuals, including her husband, for abetment of suicide and harassment. All accused persons have been taken into custody as investigations continue.