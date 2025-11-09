Nashik Kumbh 2027 To Showcase Maharashtra Globally, Says Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar |

Nashik: The 2027 Kumbh Mela presents a major opportunity to showcase not just Nashik but also to brand Maharashtra globally. This event is expected to boost spiritual, religious, and heritage tourism, thereby creating employment opportunities. It will also help Maharashtra’s culture and traditions reach every corner of the world.

Against this backdrop, each department must carry out meticulous planning to ensure the successful organisation of the Simhastha Kumbh Parva. Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar directed all departments to expedite the ongoing development works related to the Mela.



He was speaking at a review meeting held at the Divisional Commissioner’s office. Present at the meeting were Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Govindrajan, Principal Secretary (Rural Development) Eknath Dawale, Principal Secretary (Planning) Saurabh Vijay, Principal Secretary (Home – Special) Anup Kumar, Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority Dr Pravin Gedam, Divisional Railway Manager (Bhusawal) Puneet Agarwal, Special Inspector General of Police Dattatray Karale, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, NMRDA CEO Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, ZP CEO Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan, among others.



Rajesh Kumar said that, taking into account the massive crowd witnessed during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, a significant rise in devotees is expected at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar this time.

Hence, detailed crowd management planning must be done. Information about basic facilities near pilgrimage spots should be made available to devotees in advance through apps, websites, and digital platforms. Planning should ensure that devotees can travel safely from parking areas to the sacred bathing ghats, and strong coordination among all departments is essential.





Focus on an Environment-Friendly Mela

To provide visitors an authentic experience of Maharashtra’s art and culture, the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Directorate, in coordination with the Kumbh Mela Authority, should organize cultural programs during the Mela period.

Officers and employees who worked in the previous Simhastha Kumbh Mela should also be involved in planning this event. Kumar emphasised meticulous planning, inter-departmental coordination, use of prior experience, and public participation to ensure that this Simhastha Kumbh becomes grand, successful, and free of accidents or disasters. He directed that the event should be clean, beautiful, green, and environmentally friendly.



"Adequate security arrangements must be planned in advance for the main bathing days and throughout the festival. The disaster management plan should be updated considering potential risks, and the necessary equipment and manpower should be made available," he said.



Complete All Development Works Before March 2027

Kumar made it clear that all development projects proposed for the Simhastha Kumbh must be completed on time, and the respective departments will be held responsible.

He instructed that all infrastructure works must be finished before March 2027, and that land acquisition, road construction, and related works should be completed promptly. “No development work should remain incomplete during the Kumbh Mela period under any circumstances,” he emphasised.



During the meeting, Rajesh Kumar also reviewed the progress of works by the police, municipal corporation, PWD, railways, health department, road development corporation, water resources department, and electricity distribution company. Additional Chief Secretary Govindrajan and Principal Secretaries Eknath Dawale and Saurabh Vijay also offered valuable suggestions.