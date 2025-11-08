 Farmer Killed In Leopard Attack Near Deolali Camp In Maharashtra's Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFarmer Killed In Leopard Attack Near Deolali Camp In Maharashtra's Nashik

Farmer Killed In Leopard Attack Near Deolali Camp In Maharashtra's Nashik

According to sources, Jundre died on the spot. Around 5am, local farmers heading towards Deolali Camp to sell vegetables discovered his body and immediately alerted the police. Officers rushed to the scene, conducted a panchanama, and began an investigation

Milind SajgureUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Farmer Killed In Leopard Attack Near Deolali Camp In Maharashtra's Nashik | Representational Image

Nashik: A 35-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack at Lohashingwe village near Deolali Camp in the early hours of Friday. The victim, identified as Sudam Mahalu Jundre, was reportedly on his way to his field when the leopard pounced on him.

According to sources, Jundre died on the spot. Around 5am, local farmers heading towards Deolali Camp to sell vegetables discovered his body and immediately alerted the police. Officers rushed to the scene, conducted a panchanama, and began an investigation.

The incident has triggered fear and anger among residents, who have demanded swift action from the Forest Department. Villagers have urged authorities to install AI-based sensors and surveillance cameras in the area to prevent further attacks.

Read Also
Who Is Digvijay Patil? All You Need To Know About Parth Pawar’s Cousin & Business Partner In Pune...
article-image

Following the incident, the Forest Department deployed three cages and began tracking the leopard’s movements. Officials have also intensified night patrols and appealed to residents to avoid venturing out after dark.

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2025 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 1 Counselling Indefinitely; SC Asks NBE To Clarify Policy On Answer Keys
NEET PG 2025 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 1 Counselling Indefinitely; SC Asks NBE To Clarify Policy On Answer Keys
'...Govt Takes Citizens For Granted' Congress Leader Varsha Gaikwad Slams MMRDA As Resurfacing Work Begins At Atal Setu
'...Govt Takes Citizens For Granted' Congress Leader Varsha Gaikwad Slams MMRDA As Resurfacing Work Begins At Atal Setu
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Afghanistan; NCS Reports Tremor At 180 Km Depth, No Damage Reported Yet
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Afghanistan; NCS Reports Tremor At 180 Km Depth, No Damage Reported Yet
Good News Navi Mumbaikars! Ulwe Coastal Road 60% Complete, Major Link Between Atal Setu & Upcoming NMI Airport Progresses Smoothly
Good News Navi Mumbaikars! Ulwe Coastal Road 60% Complete, Major Link Between Atal Setu & Upcoming NMI Airport Progresses Smoothly

The fatal attack has renewed concern in the region, where frequent leopard sightings have unsettled several rural communities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Bhusawal Railway Division Posts ₹138.72 Crore Revenue In October, Up 15% From Last Year

Nashik: Bhusawal Railway Division Posts ₹138.72 Crore Revenue In October, Up 15% From Last Year

Pune’s Public Transport Crisis: Nearly 40,000 PMPML Bus Breakdowns In 22 Months

Pune’s Public Transport Crisis: Nearly 40,000 PMPML Bus Breakdowns In 22 Months

Farmer Killed In Leopard Attack Near Deolali Camp In Maharashtra's Nashik

Farmer Killed In Leopard Attack Near Deolali Camp In Maharashtra's Nashik

Pune: NCP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombre Over Remarks Against Women's...

Pune: NCP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Spokesperson Rupali Patil Thombre Over Remarks Against Women's...

Nashik & Jalgaon Echo With ‘Vande Mataram’ As Song Marks 150 Years Of Patriotism

Nashik & Jalgaon Echo With ‘Vande Mataram’ As Song Marks 150 Years Of Patriotism