Farmer Killed In Leopard Attack Near Deolali Camp In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: A 35-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack at Lohashingwe village near Deolali Camp in the early hours of Friday. The victim, identified as Sudam Mahalu Jundre, was reportedly on his way to his field when the leopard pounced on him.

According to sources, Jundre died on the spot. Around 5am, local farmers heading towards Deolali Camp to sell vegetables discovered his body and immediately alerted the police. Officers rushed to the scene, conducted a panchanama, and began an investigation.

The incident has triggered fear and anger among residents, who have demanded swift action from the Forest Department. Villagers have urged authorities to install AI-based sensors and surveillance cameras in the area to prevent further attacks.

Following the incident, the Forest Department deployed three cages and began tracking the leopard’s movements. Officials have also intensified night patrols and appealed to residents to avoid venturing out after dark.

The fatal attack has renewed concern in the region, where frequent leopard sightings have unsettled several rural communities.