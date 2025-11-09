Nashik: Cages, Cameras Installed After Suspected Leopard Attack |

Nashik: Sudam Mhalu Jundre (age approximately 25-30) was found dead in the morning of 7 November in the village of Mouje Lohshingve. The villagers have speculated that the incident may have been a leopard attack, as injuries were seen on the body at various places.

A team of Assistant Conservator of Forests (Regional Nashik), Police Inspector Deolali Camp and Forest Range Officer Nashik inspected the spot. After conducting a panchnama as per the rules, the police inspector sent the body to the District Government Hospital, Nashik for autopsy. The autopsy report is pending, and the exact cause of death will be clear. The police department is conducting further investigation into the incident.

The forest department has initiated immediate measures as per the demand of the villagers. A search operation was conducted using a thermal drone yesterday (November 8) night in the presence of the Sarpanch, public representatives and villagers, but no leopard was found.

Four cages and trap cameras have been installed in the area. The forest department's rescue team is continuously raising awareness and patrolling in villages like Lohshingve, Beltagavhan, Lahvit, Bhagur, Devlali Camp, Vanjarwadi etc.

In the last few months, incidents of human-wildlife conflict have been taking place in the Nashik area due to the increase in leopard movements. The forest department has appealed to the citizens not to walk alone at night and to immediately inform the helpline (1926) or the police if they see any suspicious movements. It is expected that the citizens in the area will remain alert.