Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Cyber Police Nab Two In Banking Fraud Case |

The Cyber police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police busted a gang of fraudsters, which duped several Customer Service Point (CSP) owners of various banks in the district.

CSP of various banks are established at various places in the districts including Ranjangaon Pol, Gangapur, Dhorkin, Ellora and other places. These points help the bank customers in various financial transactions.

Fraudsters used to visit these CSPs and tell the owners that they are in need of cash, stating various reasons like they have to pay the hospital bills, labour payment, vehicle repairing.

They used to take money from the CSP owners upto Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 and deposit the same amount in the account through the QR code of phone per number. Later, the owners received the messages from the banks that the amount had been wrongly diverted in their accounts.

They used to get the messages from the cyber toll free numbers, and their accounts used to freeze. In this way, the fraudsters used to dupe the CSP owners.

A CSP owner, Raju Kachuru Kuklare from Ranjangaon Pol, Gangapur taluka and others lodged a complaint with the cyber police and a case was registered under the IT Act.

While investigating the case, the police traced that the fraudsters are in the jurisdiction of the Jalgaon district and were planning to run away from Muktainagar to Madhya Pradesh. The police conducted a raid and arrested Rahil Younus Shaikh (37, Wadala Shivar, Nashik) and Praveen Chanpalal Vaishnav (47, Sinnar, Nashik) in this connection. The police seized a car and other articles worth Rs 3.37 lakh from them.

The accused confessed that they had duped the people in Shrirampur, Sangamner, Jalna, Jalgaon, Muktainagar, Deulgaon Raja, Buldhana and Madhya Pradesh in a similar manner.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod by PI Sanjay Deshmukh, PI Vijaysingh Jonwal, Kailash Kamthe, Santosh Tandale, Mukesh Wagh, Nisha Bansode, Datta Tarte, Yogesh Moin, Ganesh Ghorpade, Savita Jaybhaye, Yogesh Tarmale, Jeevan Gholap, Rajesh Rathod, Sheetal Khandagale, Puja Mhaske and others.