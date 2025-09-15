Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches 'After-School' Model In 141 Schools To Develop Students' Personalities

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Education Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and The Apprentice Project (TAP) have launched an 'After-School Model' in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Schools aimed at developing better personality traits and all-round development among students. The inauguration was held at the Ankushrao Landge Auditorium in Bhosari on Monday morning.

The event was attended by former Mayor Usha, alias Mai Dhore; Capgemini India's Executive Vice President Prasad Shete; District Education and Training Institute representative Rajshri Titkare; and TAP co-founders Prashant Kumar, Anamika Mukherjee, Dinesh Salve, and Juhi Shah. Headmasters and teachers from 141 schools were also present.

For the academic year 2025-26, the after-school model will be implemented in 141 schools under the collaboration of PCMC and TAP. This initiative aims to foster creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills in students, the future of the nation. The focus is not just on preparing them for exams but on their holistic personality development.

This initiative will provide students with essential life skills training in arts, coding, technology, and financial literacy, preparing them for future challenges. In line with this, a training session was held for teachers at the Ankushrao Landge Auditorium, where they received detailed guidance on the programme's objectives, methodology, curriculum, student and teacher registration processes, and the responsibilities of headmasters and nodal officers.

PCMC's Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jambhale Patil said, "Along with academic knowledge, skills like arts, coding, technology, and financial literacy are essential for the all-round development of students. 'The Apprentice Project' will enhance students' personality and confidence."

Assistant Commissioner Kiran Kumar More, who is in charge of PCMC's Education Department, said, "'The Apprentice Project' is a big step towards ensuring quality education in public schools. Teacher training and the after-school experience will boost students' overall development."